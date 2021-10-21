Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

