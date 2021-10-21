Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.07 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

