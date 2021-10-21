Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,188,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,752,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

