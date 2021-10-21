Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 1.2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,061,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,115,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 405.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

