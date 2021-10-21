Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 1.2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,061,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,115,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.78.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
