Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VC opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Visteon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Visteon worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

