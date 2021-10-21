Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 836.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863,195 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 99.1% of Highland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Vistra worth $38,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,784. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

