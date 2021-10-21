Vitae (VITAE) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,644.11 or 0.99608819 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

