Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head to Head Analysis

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.50%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.50 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -3.55 EVmo $7.62 million 5.56 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.