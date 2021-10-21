VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.62.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of VMware by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

