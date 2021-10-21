VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 148,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,595. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.