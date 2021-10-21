Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Vocera Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.490-$0.590 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -292.45 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

