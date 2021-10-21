Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of VLPNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

