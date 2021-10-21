Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €301.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €268.93 ($316.39).

VOW3 stock opened at €186.82 ($219.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €195.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €211.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

