Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 270 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 270 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 235.11.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

