VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $112,100.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

