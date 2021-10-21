VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in VSE by 101,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VSE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

