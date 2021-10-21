VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VSE by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

