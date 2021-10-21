Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

