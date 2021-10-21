Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00014412 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $171.41 million and $3.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

