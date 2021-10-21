VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYNE. Northland Securities cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

