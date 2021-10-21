Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Hits $6.64 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $19,218.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00504572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,302,739 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

