Waifu Token Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $5,112.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 690,869,383 coins and its circulating supply is 607,803,742 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars.

