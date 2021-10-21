Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.78 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.91 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.89 or 0.06498457 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,714,011 coins and its circulating supply is 77,992,979 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.