Wanchain (WAN) Hits One Day Volume of $4.32 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Wanchain has a market cap of $176.57 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00103422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.34 or 0.00406649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,809,336 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

