Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €20.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.42 ($26.37).

HHFA opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.14 and its 200-day moving average is €20.21.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

