Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock remained flat at $$40.58 during trading on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

