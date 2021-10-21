Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.07

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 3357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.