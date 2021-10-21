Warp Finance Price Tops $335.67 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $335.67 or 0.00536349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $858,865.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

