Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

