Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Waters worth $54,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 30.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $356.05 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its 200-day moving average is $353.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

