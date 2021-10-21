Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.99 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

