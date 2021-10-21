Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.95) Per Share

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.84). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $103,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

