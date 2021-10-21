Waves Enterprise Price Down 13.9% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.49 million and $1.06 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

