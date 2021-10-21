WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $526.68 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $526.68 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,801,556,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,781,083,280 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.