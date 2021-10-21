Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The firm has a market cap of $309.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

