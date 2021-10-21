Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 11,873 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

