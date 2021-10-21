Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $662.48.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $857.10 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $848.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.