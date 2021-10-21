Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $453.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

