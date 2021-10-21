Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 32.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 142,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.