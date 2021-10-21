Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $340.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

