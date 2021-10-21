Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN opened at $3,409.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

