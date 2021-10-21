Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

