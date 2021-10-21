Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,427 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $135,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 14,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

