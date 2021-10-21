Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,726 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,504. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

