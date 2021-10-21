Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 43.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $447,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $234.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,330. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

