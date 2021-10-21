Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 290.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $85.89. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,421. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.