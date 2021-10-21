Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 778,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,603. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

