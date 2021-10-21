Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $228.82 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 22.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $228,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $113.86. 56,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

