Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 8.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $88,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

VEU traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 3,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,857. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

