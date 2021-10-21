Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,215 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.29. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $165.01.

